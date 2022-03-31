EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot twice by Edmond police Thursday night.

The suspect was shot near Douglas and Sorgum Mill, according to Emily Ward, Public Information Officer for the Edmond Police Department.

Police were called at around 8 p.m. regarding a person loading and shooting a gun inside a residence. The caller said the suspect left the scene and was walking south.

Officers located the suspect. He was found holding a gun, according to Ward.

Police shot him two times in the abdomen, according to Ward.

Information was not provided on whether the suspect took any actions with the gun that provoked the shooting.

The suspect was alert and conscious after the shooting, according to Ward.

He was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.