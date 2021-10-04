Alleged California meth kingpin charged with sending drugs to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -An alleged drug kingpin with ties to Oklahoma has been arrested in California.

Last week, Luis Alfredo Jacobo was named in a 13-count federal indictment that alleged he led a criminal enterprise that brought 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into Oklahoma and Missouri.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the top drug threats in Oklahoma,” said Eduardo Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division, which oversees operations in Oklahoma. “Simply put, methamphetamine destroys families across the state and within Oklahoma’s Indian Country. Our communities have felt the horrible effects of drug abuse and addiction. DEA Oklahoma is committed to make our communities safer and hold those accountable who push these deadly substances across our great nation.”

The indictment claims that Jacobo used Mexican sources of supply to direct and organize a methamphetamine enterprise that consisted of at least three distribution conspiracies with three separate groups in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri.

Officials say Jacobo set prices, determined methods of delivery and payment, and approved any suggestions made about the groups’ operations.

According to the indictment, bulk distributors brought the meth to Bakersfield, California from Mexico. From there, Jacobo ordered that the meth be sent via U.S. mail to groups in Oklahoma and Missouri. In some cases, large quantities of the drugs would be driven to the organizations.

Coconspirators would then drive large amounts of cash back to California or mail cash payments to Jacobo.

“Meth is an insidious drug that continues to take lives and devastate families throughout Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Director Donnie Anderson. “My agency is committed to working along-side our state, federal and local law enforcement partners to target, apprehend and prosecute these drug traffickers who threaten the safety and security of our citizens.”

In all, 10 defendants were charged in a second superseding indictment.