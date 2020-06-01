Alleged carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An alleged suspect in a carjacking was taken into police custody on Monday morning.

Officials say it all started on Monday morning when the suspect allegedly opened fire on the victim in order to steal a van in southwest Oklahoma City.

After getting behind the wheel, the suspect led officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators say speeds reached more than 90 miles per hour during that chase.

It came to an end around 9 a.m. when troopers were able to perform a tactical maneuver near I-35 and N.E. 36th St.

The van flipped, and the alleged suspect was taken into custody.