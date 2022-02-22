EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspected drug dealer is accused of murder after a person died from an overdose in Edmond.

Raymond Lloyd Smith Jr., 37, of Del City was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and distribution of schedule II CDS on Friday, according to Emily Ward, public information specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

Raymond Lloyd Smith Jr.

The victim died from a methadone overdose in Edmond on May 22. The victim is listed as an adult in the police report, but no other information was provided.

Investigators tracked the victim’s drug purchase to Smith, according to Ward.