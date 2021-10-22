Alleged gas station robbers hit another vehicle head-on going the wrong way on Oklahoma’s I-240

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An armed robbery turned into a wrong-way fatal crash on I-240 Friday morning, shutting part of the highway down for the morning commute.

It all started at the 7-Eleven near Southwest 59th and Kentucky. Investigators tell KFOR two suspects robbed the gas station before heading toward the highway.

“The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arrival and left in a vehicle,” said Lt. Tommy Joyce, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The investigation spreading across two different scenes on the southwest side of town.

Shortly after the robbery, officer’s spotted the robbery suspect vehicle near I-240 and Western.

“Officers attempted were gonna attempt to stop this vehicle. When the suspects were alerted the officers were behind them, the suspect vehicle traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-240 to flee the officers,” Joyce said.

Wreckage from the crash.

The two suspected robbers’ getaway car, a red Saturn, went the wrong direction on I-240.

“When he traveled the wrong direction in the roadway, the officers decided it was in the best interest of the public not to pursue this vehicle going in the wrong direction. So, they went underneath I-240 and got on I-240 in the right direction and parallelled the suspect vehicle with the emergency lights activated,” Joyce said.

The suspects’ car then slammed head-on into another vehicle.

“The driver and only occupant in the vehicle that was traveling in the correct direction was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” Joyce said. “There were two occupants that are suspects in the armed robbery. One of them died here on the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.”

Debris was spread throughout the crash site, shutting down the westbound lanes of I-240 between Walker and Santa Fe.

Thousands of morning commuters left in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the service road for hours.

Meanwhile, investigators at the 7-Eleven are looking to see if charges will be filed.

“The armed robbery investigators will come in and investigate the actual robbery to determine if there’s gonna be charges filed on the passenger of the vehicle that left with the other person that is deceased,” Joyce said. “He’s not under arrest. He’s just a suspect at this point.”

Police tell us they’re not sure how fast the suspect vehicle was driving on the highway. They’re hoping to determine that in the next few days.

Again, the driver in the vehicle hit is expected to be ok.