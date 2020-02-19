Alleged heroin traffickers charged in Tulsa following undercover bust

The numbers are startling — in 2015, 52,404 people died from drug overdoses according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty-three percent of those deaths involved an opioid. Credit: KMOV

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges were filed in Tulsa Wednesday against two people accused of trafficking 3.5 pounds of heroin in the city.

Kevin Carrillo-Jara, 27, and Raul Dominguez-Estrada, 24, both of Tulsa, are charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug proceeds, according to a news release issued by the office of Mike Hunter, Attorney General of Oklahoma.

“These two individuals were making a profit while flooding our state with dangerous narcotics,” Hunter said. “Drugs like heroin cause addiction and death, while ripping apart families and communities. I applaud the work of the Tulsa Police Department, whose undercover operations continue to do tremendous work dismantling area drug trafficking operations.”

Tulsa police went undercover and found the heroin and nearly $60,000 believed linked to drug sales, according to the news release.

The 3.5 pounds of heroin seized by authorities is believed to have a street value of $125,000, the news release states.