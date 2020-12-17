Alleged pimp indicted on human trafficking charges by multicounty grand jury

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A multicounty grand jury indicted an alleged pimp, who is suspected of 10 counts of human trafficking, after hearing evidence from his alleged victims.

Joel French, 40, was indicted Thursday on the human trafficking charges.

French was arrested Dec. 1 after a confidential source gave the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit (OBN) a tip that French had been running a large-scale sex trafficking operation for years, according to a news release issued by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office.

“Human trafficking is a despicable criminal industry that is a growing threat in Oklahoma and around the world,” Hunter said. “It leaves lifelong psychological and physical toll on victims, if they are lucky enough to get out alive. This indictment will hopefully send a strong message that law enforcement isn’t going to tolerate this kind of activity in Oklahoma. I appreciate the thorough investigation by the OBN and the grand jurors who heard testimony on the case and returning the indictment. We look forward to presenting this case in court.”

Court documents state that French recruited females online and prostituted them through deception, fraud, force, threat or coercion.

“He would then post advertisements online for their services,” the news release states.

French is also accused of fraudulently obtaining apartment leases for the females he prostituted by giving fake information, including pay stubs and prior residences across the Oklahoma City metro. He allegedly arranged for men to meet them for sex acts at the apartments, according to the news release.

“I am extremely proud of the tireless work over the past several months by Agents within our Human Trafficking Unit to build this case against French and secure the safety of young women who were victimized within his organization,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. “Human Trafficking is an insidious crime that often targets the innocent and vulnerable. My agency is committed to aggressively identifying and removing these predators and their organizations operating in our state.”

French is being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on $1 million bond.

“If individuals suspect human trafficking in their communities, or have more information on this case, authorities encourage they call the OBN’s Human Trafficking Hotline at (855) 617-2288,” the news release states.