Alleged Roomba attacker facing 10 years in prison

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of attacking his neighbor with a Roomba vacuum cleaner could spend 10 years in jail for allegedly sending threatening messages to his former boss.

According to court documents, police made multiple visits to John Stafford’s home because he allegedly sent threatening texts and emails to his former boss after being fired from his cyber security job.

Investigators described the messages as bizarre in nature, one message saying “you are not believe what you in store for you," and another message said, “I am registering for my gun.”

The day after he was fired, police again made a trip to Stafford’s home after he allegedly tried to break down his neighbor’s shared fence with a Roomba. This led to a 12-hour stand-off, during which Stafford made ten calls to 911. During those calls he tried to report his former boss to police.

"My previous boss was a b****. He reported me,” Stafford told Dispatch. “They sent out police officers to my house."

During another call, Stafford said, “My boss is a d* bag."

“Okay, what do you want us to do about that?” dispatch said.

“I’d like you to make him improve himself,” Stafford said.

“How are we supposed to do that?” dispatch said.

“Arrest him,” Stafford said.

During the 12-hour standoff, Stafford is also accused of threatening to slit an officer’s throats with a steak knife.

He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a $5,000 bond.