Allergy alert issued for ragweed pollen in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are trying to enjoy the warmer weather outside, you’ve probably noticed your allergies bothering you.

The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic has issued an allergy alert for ragweed pollen.

Experts say ragweed pollen is in the very high range, and this is an extreme exposure situation.

Some individuals may experience severe symptoms, and more seriously allergic people should stay indoors as much as possible.

The best way to combat allergy symptoms is to stay in filtered air and follow these tips:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet, if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks such as raking leaves.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clothes lines.

Some other options include medications like nasal sprays and antihistamines, but it needs to be the correct medicine and should be used continuously throughout the season.