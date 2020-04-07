Allergy Alert: Mulberry, oak tree pollen in the high range

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic has issued a ‘Very High Alert’ for mulberry and oak tree pollen.

On Tuesday, officials said this is an extreme exposure situation and seriously allergic people should stay indoors as much as possible.

The best way to combat the allergens is to:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use when you need to do outdoor tasks.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clotheslines.

Some other options include medications like nasal sprays and antihistamines but it needs to be the correct medicine and should be used continuously throughout the season.

A board-certified allergist can diagnose allergies, and determine the specific triggers that cause them, through simple tests.

The allergists at OAAC evaluate and manage patients of all ages. The main clinic is on the Oklahoma Health Center campus.

For patient convenience, satellite offices are located in Edmond, Norman, Midwest City and Yukon.



OAAC providers are seeing patients through telemedicine and all of the clinics are open to those who take allergy shots following CDC guidelines and pre-screening for those entering the buildings.

Visit the OAAC website to view the addresses for all Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic locations.