OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic says all the allergens they test for registered on the pollen and spore count Tuesday.

Tree pollen concentration continues to remain very high in Oklahoma.

Allergy officials say this is an extreme exposure situation.

Mold and grass concentrations are in the low range while weeds are in the moderate range.

Experts suggest the more-seriously allergic people should stay indoors as much as possible, especially if you have pollen sensitivity or allergic bronchial asthma.

The also recommend:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet, if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks such as raking leaves.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clothes lines.