OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Allergy sufferers beware! The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic (OAAC) says there is an ‘extreme exposure situation’ for oak tree pollen Monday.

According to the OAAC, levels of tree pollen are in the extremely high category while levels of grass pollen are in the high category.

Graph courtesy Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

The best way to combat these allergens is to stay in filtered air.

OAAC’s board-certified allergists recommend the following to reduce symptoms:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet, if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks such as raking leaves.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clothes lines.

Some other options include medications like nasal sprays and antihistamines, but it needs to be the correct medicine and should be used continuously throughout the season, according to OAAC alergists.

Visit the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic for more information.