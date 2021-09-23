Allergy season is back in Oklahoma – could your sniffles be allergies, COVID-19 or something else?

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – You might be grabbing your tissues – or hearing sniffles in your home or workplace.

Of course, during this pandemic, that’s always cause for concern – but it’s also allergy season.

“That’s one thing about Oklahoma – there’s pollen all four seasons here so it’s very unique in that way,” said Dr. Bret Haymore – whose patients are constantly coming in and out the door at the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

“If you have allergies, you can have symptoms year round here for sure,” Haymore said.

He says this is the time of year when the weed pollens are at their peak – a trigger for many.

“So usually that’s going to be sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, so we definitely have a lot of people experiencing that,” said Haymore.

Of course a big question is – is it allergies or COVID-19?

Dr. Haymore says primary indicators of infection are fever, body aches or a loss of taste or smell.

If you don’t have those symptoms – one thing you may be surprised to learn is your allergy-like symptoms could be something else.

“For us, as allergists, only about 20% of people actually have indoor or outdoor allergens,” Haymore said. “But a lot more people get nose and sinus problems.”

Haymore says if your daily allergy medicine routine isn’t helping – it may be time to visit the doctor.

“So if you’re having chronic nose, eye and sinus issues, sometime shaving testing to see if it’s really allergies or not can be really helpful and know how to best treat it,” said Haymore.

Haymore says in the last 4-5 years new injections have been developed to help treat sinus disease, polyps and asthma.