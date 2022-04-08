OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Allied Arts OKC is hosting a fun event Friday night with glow-in-the dark activities, a drone show, live music, food trucks and more.

Spring has sprung and Scissortail Park has a little extra glow to it these days.

Two temporary art exhibits are lighting up the park to the wonder of those who visit.

“They both interact with what your body is doing,” said Jenyann Roig with Allied Arts OKC. “So there’s music and lights and it all interacts with what how you’re moving and what you’re doing.”

“Oscillation” and “Passage” – a tunnel of light – will be saying a farewell to Oklahoma City this weekend.

The two works of art serving as inspiration for Allied Arts “Catch the Glow” event.

The event is set to light the night sky with art, a drone light show, live music and more.

“We’re going to have glow in the dark roller skating,” Roig said. “We’re going to have disc golf club in the dark. The science museum is going to do something for us. So if you hear a big boom, that’s what it is, just the science museum.”

Courtesy: Allied Arts OKC

The whole family will be able to create their own art as well!

“Kids and grownups are going to be able to put glow in the dark tape and they’re going to be able to make a mural of tape and at the end, we’re going to show it on social media,” said Roig.

Allied Arts hoped to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year – but due to health and safety concerns, it was pushed to this year.

“This is our ‘thank you’ to the community for 50 years of giving,” Roig said.

Everything but the food trucks is free.

The event runs from 7-11 p.m. Friday, April 8.

The last day to catch the two art exhibits is Sunday. April 10.