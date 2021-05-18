Almost 1,400 sites preparing to provide food for Oklahoma City students during summer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the school year comes to an end, many children are getting excited about the summer break.

However, the summer break can be a difficult time for many children whose families are struggling to make ends meet.

Right now, almost 1,400 sites are preparing to serve free summer meals to children in need.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s summer feeding programs will serve two meals a day while kids are out of school on summer break.

“Hunger is one of the more severe roadblocks to the learning process,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “A lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. That’s why it’s imperative we ensure appropriate nutrition for our children during these critical months, even though school might not be in session.”

Officials say 1,359 sites will serve a combination of breakfast and lunch, or lunch and a snack throughout the summer break.

Sites will include parks, schools, community centers, churches, and day camps.

Summer meals are available for children 18 and under, and people up to 21-years-old who are participating in state education programs for the mentally or physically disabled.