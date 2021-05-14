Almost 3 years later: OSBI still seek information leading to arrest in 2018 Langston murder

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Brandon Dupree.



On October 20, 2018, a shooting occurred at the Langston Center, located off campus. A party was taking place inside when a fight broke out. Brandon was shot one time and died at the hospital.

Brandon was not a Langston University student, and had no ties to the university.

He traveled to Langston with friends who heard about a party being thrown in conjunction with homecoming.

“He came in from Tulsa with some friends who had heard about the party. Apparently, there were 250 to 300 people at the party,” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI Public Information Officer.

Hundreds of people were there when a fight broke out at the Langston Center and gunshots rang out. One fatally hit Dupree, but so far nobody has come forward.

If you have any information pertaining to the party on October 20, 2018, or the shooting that killed Brandon, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.