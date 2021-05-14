Almost 3 years later: OSBI still seek information leading to arrest in 2018 Langston murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Dupree

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Brandon Dupree.

On October 20, 2018, a shooting occurred at the Langston Center, located off campus. A party was taking place inside when a fight broke out. Brandon was shot one time and died at the hospital.

Brandon was not a Langston University student, and had no ties to the university.

He traveled to Langston with friends who heard about a party being thrown in conjunction with homecoming.

“He came in from Tulsa with some friends who had heard about the party. Apparently, there were 250 to 300 people at the party,” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI Public Information Officer.

Hundreds of people were there when a fight broke out at the Langston Center and gunshots rang out. One fatally hit Dupree, but so far nobody has come forward.

If you have any information pertaining to the party on October 20, 2018, or the shooting that killed Brandon, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report