Almost all of Oklahoma’s Congressional delegates proud to say they’ve gotten the vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A number of congressional leaders have so far opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but for the most part, that does not include the Oklahoma delegation.

“Why have a disease when there’s a vaccine to keep you from having the disease. Why risk dying?” said Congressman Frank Lucas.

Rep. Lucas is proud to say he, his family and even his livestock are vaccinated against COVID-19.

He’s ready to get life back to normal, but not everyone in Congress is on the same page.

About 25 percent of U.S. House members have not yet been vaccinated.

KFOR checked to see where Oklahoma’s delegates stand.

“I can’t speak to what my colleagues do, but it’s important,” Lucas said.

Both senators and four of Oklahoma’s five representatives are proud to say they’ve gotten the coveted shots.

The fifth, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, declined to respond to questions about his vaccination status and requests for an interview.

“It always surprises me when anyone is reluctant to do such a small thing that could potentially save their life or the life of their loved ones or other coworkers or families or friends,” said Dr. Mary Clarke, president-elect of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Doctors and lawmakers alike are touting the safety of the vaccine and urging action for a return to normalcy.

“A half a million people didn’t have a chance to get a vaccine and they’ve now died,” Lucas said. “Don’t be a part of that list.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt has not yet gotten the vaccine, but has said previously that he plans to get vaccinated.