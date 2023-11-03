CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Alpacas and alpaca lovers are invited to this year’s “Alpaca Blast-Off” and Rose Rock Alpaca Show.

According to officials, Alpacas of Oklahoma (A-OK) is hosting the 2023 “Alpaca Blast-Off” at the Grady County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12. The event starts at 9 a.m. both days.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

Alpaca Blast-Off. Image courtesy Alpacas of Oklahoma.

The event is free and features a variety of competitions in the show ring, including a Youth Competition and the A-OK Rose Rock Alpaca Show. There will also be vendors, farm displays and fiber art.

“Finally, don’t forget that the holidays are just around the corner! This year, surprise loved ones with a unique gift. Vendors and farm displays will sell the finished product, including the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.” said Alpacas of Oklahoma.

For more information, visit alpacasofoklahoma.com.