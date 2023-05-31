OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Those looking to attend the Women’s College World Series may need to use an alternate route due road closures along I-35 and I-40.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, there are several closures on I-35 and I-40 causing delays, but there are numerous routes drivers can take to avoid the traffic.
- Drivers from the south: use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.
- Drivers from the west: use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.
- Drivers from the east: use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 or use northbound I-35 to 36th St. to Martin Luther King Ave. to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.
- Drivers from the north: use southbound I-35 to westbound I-44 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.
ODOT says I-35 and I-44 will also narrow near N. 63rd Street through 2025. The following closures are in affect through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:
- Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through June.
- The northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.
- The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through summer 2023.
- The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.
- Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through summer 2023.
- East and Westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.
- Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.
- Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.
- The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/odot.