OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Those looking to attend the Women’s College World Series may need to use an alternate route due road closures along I-35 and I-40.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, there are several closures on I-35 and I-40 causing delays, but there are numerous routes drivers can take to avoid the traffic.

Drivers from the south: use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.

Drivers from the west: use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.

Drivers from the east: use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 or use northbound I-35 to 36th St. to Martin Luther King Ave. to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.

Drivers from the north: use southbound I-35 to westbound I-44 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.

ODOT says I-35 and I-44 will also narrow near N. 63rd Street through 2025. The following closures are in affect through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:

Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through June.

The northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through summer 2023.

The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.

Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through summer 2023.

East and Westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.

Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.

I-35/N.E. 63rd Street alternate routes. Image courtesy ODOT.

For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/odot.