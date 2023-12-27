OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As New Year’s Eve approaches, city officials are asking residents to avoid calling 911 regarding illegal fireworks.

According to City of OKC, 911 phone lines should remain clear for those experiencing life-threating situations. It may be difficult for crews to respond to those emergencies if the 911 phone line is overcrowded.

“Complaints about fireworks overload 911 phone lines and can keep people experiencing an emergency from quickly connecting with a dispatcher,” Fire Chief Richard Kelley said.

However, residents should call 911 if a firework has caused an injury or a fire.

Officials say residents wanting to report a firework violation can do so in the following ways:

Call: Fireworks Hotline – 405-297-2222 between 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. An address is required to report a violation.

Online: okc.gov/action

Email: action.center@okc.gov

City’s mobile app: OKC Connect

Text: 405-252-1053

The City also wants to remind residents that it is illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in the City of Oklahoma City. The ban also includes sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other popular fireworks. This applies to all private and public property in OKC, including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.

Violators are subject to a fine of $500, confiscation of fireworks and a possible jail sentence.

“Fireworks are a serious safety hazard to people and property and should be left to professional shows,” Chief Kelley added.