ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Friday, the 97th Air Mobility Wing announced Altus Air Force Base is scheduled to host an air show on April 12, 2025.

This event will be free and open to the public.

Image courtesy Altus Air Force Base

More information regarding the air show including static displays, performers, and events will be announced throughout 2024 on the Altus Air Force Base website and Facebook page.