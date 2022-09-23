ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time in five years, Altus Air Force Base is hosting an open house and air show.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing will host the Red River Thunder Airshow and Open House on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

“We’re going to be bringing a variety of aircraft from across the military and some historical aircraft, as well as a STEM fair,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Cary Reeves, Red River Thunder Airshow Director. “It will be a chance to get up close and personal with Air Force missions that show aviation and innovation happening.”

Officials say attendees do not need to have a DOD ID card to enter, and admission is free and open to the public.

Red River Thunder is celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 75th birthday and say the event serves as a thank you to the community.

“This is a regional event,” said Reeves. “Altus trains air crews that are going to serve across the world. Fort Sill does the same with artillery and Sheppard AFB does tons for international partners with their pilot training. We reached out to both bases and they’re bringing anything they can drag here.”

For more information about the airshow, visit Altus Air Force Base’s website.