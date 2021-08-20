Altus Air Force Base to host longhorn cattle drive, continuing its long tradition

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Altus Air Force Base’s Cattle Drive endures with a new drive next week.

The 23rd Annual Cattle Drive will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Altus Air Force Base.

Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander, and his fellow base leaders will lead move than 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive in the base, a tradition that harkens back to Aug. 26, 1999.

Folks who live on the base and those who have access to the base can attend the cattle drive, according to Altus AFB personnel.

