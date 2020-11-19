Altus police continue to search for third homicide suspect

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Altus say three people have been identified in connection to a man’s murder.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Altus Police Department were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 1000 block of E. Pecan.

When officers arrived, they learned that 22-year-old Aaron Lopez had been shot to death in the home.

Investigators say Lopez’s wife said she was asleep in another room when she awoke to the sound of gunshots.

Authorities say the family’s doorbell camera captured images of three people moments before the shooting.

Officers were able to identify all three of the suspects.

Investigators say 18-year-old Anthony Gutierrez and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested after a two-hour standoff on Monday afternoon.

Police ended up deploying CS and OC gas into the home and found the suspects hiding in the attic.

Officers continue to search for a 17-year-old suspect in connection to the case.

“Police are grateful to the Altus community and appreciate the numerous phone calls, social media contacts and tips received from citizens who assisted in identifying and ultimately resulted in the apprehension of the people responsible in this murder investigation. Altus Police encourage the third suspect to surrender himself to law enforcement,” said Chief Tim Murphy.

If you have any information on the case, call (580) 482-4121.

LATEST STORIES: