ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Altus Police Department is working with the Base Suicide Prevention Manager to promote gun safety on Altus Air Force Base and in the local community.

Free gun locks are available at the Altus Police Department from May 30 until June 14, while supplies last. There is a limit of only two per family.

If you have any questions, call Captain Ray Minst at (580)482-4121 or LisaMarie Mariglia (580)481-7951.