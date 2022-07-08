ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating after an explosive device was found near a dumpster.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Altus Police Department were called to the 100 block of N. Blain after a man found a suspicious device while taking trash to a dumpster.

Police arrived and contacted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad for assistance.

Once on the scene, OHP bomb technicians determined that the suspicious device was an improvised explosive device.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information on the case, call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or Jackson County Crimestoppers at (580) 482-8477.