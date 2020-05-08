Live Now
Altus police investigate shooting of 17-year-old

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Altus say they have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 2, officers were called to a report of gunshots heard in the 1300 block of N. Forrest.

When officers arrived, they found that a 17-year-old had been shot.

Once the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, detectives discovered multiple shell casings at the crime scene.

On Thursday, investigators arrested 19-year-old Tristian Cantu and another 17-year-old male on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery.

Officials say an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Dewayne Ring III in connection to the shooting.

