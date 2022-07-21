ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Altus are investigating after vandals targeted a newly-renovated basketball court.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, city crews in Altus traveled to the newly painted Thunder Basketball Court at Hoyt Shadid Park.

When they arrived, they realized that vandals had spray painted the court before the grand re-opening that was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they believe the vandals damaged the court between Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Altus police are asking for help identifying the person responsible for the damage to the Thunder Basketball Court.

If you have any information, call Altus police at (580) 482-4121 or Jackson County CrimeStoppers at (580) 482-TIPS.