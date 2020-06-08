Live Now
Altus police investigating after stabbing leaves one injured

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Altus are investigating after one person was stabbed in the head last week.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Altus police responded to 1105 Union Circle, Ridgecrest Apartments, for a report of a person being stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a male who had suffered a laceration to the back of the head. He was transported to the hospital, treated and later released.

If you have any information, contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121. You can remain anonymous

