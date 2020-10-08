Altus police warn of ‘Walmart Cashier Service Evaluation’ scam

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are warning citizens about a scam that is targeting Walmart customers in one Oklahoma town.

Officials with the Altus Police Department say they have received reports that citizens are getting letters in the mail, asking them to participate in a ‘Walmart Cashier Service Evaluation.’

The letter includes a $2,600 check that the recipient must cash to purchase multiple $500 Walmart Visa gift cards from two different Walmart stores.

After the cards are purchased, the scammers say the recipient must email the card information to the email address provided in the letter.

Once all is said and done, the letter claims the shopper can keep the rest of the $2,600.

However, officials warn that the checks are bogus.

“The Altus Police Department has verified that the check is bogus, and that this is indeed a scam. We urge our citizens to not attempt to cash this check or any similar check if you receive this kind of letter,” the police department posted.

LATEST STORIES: