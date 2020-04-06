Altus requires residents to wear masks, implements curfew

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community will soon be required to wear facemasks when leaving their home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders in Altus say they are taking the spread of the virus seriously and have issued emergency orders and recommendations for citizens.

Under the emergency order, all residents must wear face masks when out in public.

“Beginning on April 7th, 2020, at 6:00 o’clock p.m., all persons must wear masks or other face covering when within six (6) feet of another person and when outside their home or place of residence. This may be a commercially available mask or face covering or a homemade mask or face covering made from any material. Businesses or individuals that sew may be open for the limited purpose of providing masks or face coverings. Fabric stores may be open, by appointment only, for the limited purpose of providing materials for masks or face coverings. All customers of businesses and individuals providing masks must be served one-at-a-time and customer areas must be sanitized between each customer,” the order states.

Also, city leaders say they are implementing a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for essential errands for essential items and emergency medical care and assistance.

Officials say they are also instituting a 14-day quarantine for anyone who comes into Altus from several states and regions, including Greer County. The order does not apply to people performing military, emergency or health response duties.