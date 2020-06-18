Alumni, youth leaders hoping save historic Chandler gym used for black students during segregation

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members in Chandler are coming together to save an important part of history.

They’re hoping to raise enough money to redo the floor of the Douglass Gym that belonged to and at one point was used as the city’s black school during segregation.

Now community members want to make it home to a membership program and more, but time has taken its toll on the building.

It’s a mission alumni and future generations are fighting for.

Irene Johnson-Lewis graduated from Douglass High School in 1952.

“It’s something when you can look back and see where you was and it’s still standing,” she said.

The building that once housed the town’s black-only school during segregation burned years ago, but the Douglass Gym still stands.

“They would play ball and just have fun and fellowship together,” said Alumni Association Secretary Pamela Anderson. “You couldn’t even hardly find a parking space out here because it was so full of young people playing ball.”

But time has taken its toll – particularly to the gym’s no longer stable floor.

Now, alumni and youth leaders are joining forces hoping to find funding to repair it and turn this old gym into the home a mentorship program that provides a stable foundation for future generations.

“Here in Chandler there are not a lot of things that kids can do in order to just have fun,” said local youth leader Markisha Nicole. “We have kids that come to us and they tell us their life story. They just want someone to listen.”

“Coming here and being with people that see their needs, that understand, that have been through what they’ve been through,” said youth leader Jerri Glover.

Now they are hopeful they can continue to support the community on this sacred ground.

“We want people to see that yes we are small community but we are a loving community and we want to come together and make this gym a better place,” Anderson said.

“This will be a great help to us,” said alumni association president Peggy Riley-Bobo.

If you’d like to donate, checks can be made to the Chandler Alumni Association.

Their address to mail donations is P.O. Box 366 Chandler, OK, 74834.