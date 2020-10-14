Alzheimer’s Association improvises during COVID-19 pandemic to help Oklahomans with Alzheimer’s, dementia

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Right now our world is turned upside down by a global pandemic. But imagine being confused every single day and then trying to make sense of what is happening in our world. If you’re living with Alzheimer’s or dementia or you are caring for someone who has it, this is what you are facing.

“They’re really struggling,” said Meg Busteed, Family Outreach Coordinator of the Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association. “Isolation is a really hard thing for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia anyway. Now, we’re almost mandatory isolation.”

Like everyone else, the Alzheimer’s Association in Oklahoma is improvising. Just because COVID-19 has brought a lot of things to a standstill, does not mean Alzheimer’s stops along with it. That is why support services for families are all online, free of charge. The services are made possible each year by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the money it raises.

“We, as the association, all moved home March 12, and we have not been back to our offices,” Busteed said. “So we kind of had to pivot and put everything that we do online, all of our classes, all of our support groups. We come up with clever ideas on Facebook Live. We offer a coffee talk where people can work on questions and get a live answer.”

Support groups, Facebook Live coffee talks and Zoom educational programs are all part of the virtual outreach. Not only are those living with ALZ battling a mental fight, physically many of them are at risk simply because of their age or other underlying health conditions in addition to Alzheimer’s. If there were ever a need for virtual help, it is now.

“The COVID-19 pandemic really forced people to adjust, and what we saw at the beginning was a lot of our caregivers and people who were staying at home with their loved ones said, ‘We’re already home.’ This isn’t going to be a big deal to us, but when they started realizing that visitors weren’t going to be allowed to come over either, and now we’re really kind of isolated, the internet really opened up doors for people,” Busteed said. “That face to face – even though it might be on a screen – that face to face and being able to see people’s expressions has really been important.”

Resources available include COVID safety tips for caregivers, COVID testing for this vulnerable population and a 24-7 helpline. Visit the community resource finder at ALZ.org.crf to find services in your area.

