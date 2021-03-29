“Am I gonna die?” Shawnee woman grateful to be alive after ambulance hijacking

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Shawnee woman says she’s lucky to be alive after being stuck inside an ambulance after it was hijacked.

“Am I gonna die? I thought that it was possible,” said Cherokee Cox.

Cox says she called the ambulance Friday after having an allergic reaction and feeling like she couldn’t breathe. She says before she could get inside the hospital, the ambulance started moving again.

Cox says she realized someone else had taken the ambulance and the EMT who was inside with her fell out the back doors.

“I was scared out of my mind. My heart was racing. I had to calm myself down,” she said.

Cox was alone inside the ambulance with the suspect.

“I tried to find something I could hit him with or kill him. I didn’t know what to do. Couldn’t find anything so I called the 911 dispatcher again,” she said.

She says she called 911 with her cell phone and before long, police were following behind them.

“He was just saying stop, make them stop and I’ll pull over, make him stop and I’ll pull over,” said Cox.

Within about thirty minutes, Cox says Shawnee police were able to stop the ambulance by using stop sticks.

The suspect crashed out into a stop sign and Cox was rescued out of the ambulance immediately.

“I’m grateful that I’m the one that was in there and not somebody who immediately needed attention,” she said.

Cox says she’s not only grateful to be alive, but also grateful to the EMT who was inside the ambulance with her before the chase.

Shawnee police are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time but say he was arrested Friday and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Okfuskee County jail and multiple charges are pending, including assault and battery of medical personnel and kidnapping.