Am I receiving a stimulus check? Sen. Lankford explains who will benefit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Just hours after the United States Senate passed a stimulus package, many Americans are wondering how this will affect them.

Senator James Lankford spoke to KFOR to clear up any confusion about who might receive a stimulus check.

"Every American that has a Social Security number that is an adult will receive one of these checks if they have an income for their family, let's say a husband and wife, of $150,000 or less. Once you get past $150,000 for your family income, it starts dwindling off. By the time you get to $200,000, any of those Americans, $200,000 of income and up will not receive a check," Lankford said.

Sen. Lankford says families making less than $150,000 a year would receive a $2,400 check, plus $500 for each child in your family.

"Whether you're retired or on disability, whether you're on current unemployment or employment, it doesn't matter. It's set up to go out. Now, if you filed your taxes in the past, in 2018 or have already done it in 2019, with a direct deposit, the money would come directly to your bank the same way that it was deposited for your IRS refunds in the past.," he said.