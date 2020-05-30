BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amarillo, Texas, man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Beckham County on Saturday.

Jerry Keith Mabry, 67, died at Great Plains Regional Hospital in Elk City, Okla., from head and leg injuries he suffered in a crash at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Interstate 40 East, about one mile north of Erick, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Mabry was a passenger in a 1997 Ford Ranger that was heading east on I-40. The Ranger’s rear passenger tire blew, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and go off the left side of the road. The vehicle went into a roll and came to rest on its wheels, according to the news release.

Mabry was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and admitted in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 1:28 p.m., the news release states.

The driver, a 31 year old, was not injured, according to the news release.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but Mabry wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.