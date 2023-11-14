KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Amazon is announcing its first solar farm in Oklahoma – a 100 megawatt (MW) project in Kiowa County.

Amazon’s other three renewable energy projects in the state include wind farms in Caddo, Pontotoc and Beaver counties, and together will be capable of generating an estimated total of 618 MW of clean energy capacity.

Officials say the projects will help power Amazon’s local operations, including Amazon fulfilment centers, sorting centers and delivery stations, as well as providing new sources of energy to the communities in which the projects are located.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to bring more solar and wind projects online, both to power our operations, and to bring new sources of clean energy to the communities where our customers live and work,” said Nat Sahlstrom, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services (AWS). “These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company.”

Amazon is on a path to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. The company now has a total of 479 wind and solar projects globally, and once operational, they are expected to generate more than 71,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year. As of the end of 2022, 90% of the electricity Amazon used to power its operations was from renewable energy resources.