Amazon bringing new fulfillment center to Oklahoma City in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Christmas just weeks away, many Americans are turning to Amazon to find what they are need to check off their wish lists.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that it plans to open a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to announce a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City as we strive to better serve our customers throughout the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Our growth in Oklahoma wouldn’t be possible without the amazing local workforce and strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders.”

Once it opens, officials say it will create over 500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits.

“Amazon’s new facility is another testament to the nation and the world that Oklahoma is open for business,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “As governor, it is my priority to foster a climate where businesses can grow, thrive and expand in order to provide jobs for hardworking Oklahomans to support their families. I salute Amazon on its expansion and look forward to its continued growth in our state.”

Officials say the one million square-foot fulfillment center will allow Amazon associates to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized items.

“We appreciate Amazon’s continued investment in Oklahoma City and look forward to the positive impact their presence will have on future job creation and the overall economy of our great city,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

On top of a $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon also offers 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

“Amazon’s continued growth in Oklahoma City is a recognition of the strength of our market,” said Roy Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “These 500 jobs are particularly important as people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic are looking for long-term stable employment.”

