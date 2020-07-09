Amazon hiring 1,500 full-time positions in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A nationwide company is looking to hire 1,500 full-time positions in Tulsa.

Amazon says it is hiring more than 1,500 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its TUL2 fulfillment center in Tulsa.

The employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack, and ship small items to customers like books, electronics, and toys.

Beginning July 13 through August, hiring events will take place at the Tulsa Technology Conference Center in Owasso. Amazon’s Workforce Staffing will host events five days a week, Monday-Friday, with 12 half-hour events per day starting at 9 a.m. running through 4 p.m. and a one-hour lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Each event will approximately have 20-25 candidates scheduled.

During their appointment, candidates may be required to have a temperature check. Also, candidates are asked to not attend if any of the following applies to them:

They are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have medical advice to self-quarantine.

They have a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher.

They are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a healthcare provider or health official.

They have traveled to another country in the last 14 days.

They currently have a cough or shortness of breath.

Job candidates must be 18-years-old or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Interested candidates can apply online.

Amazon offers wages starting at $15-an-hour, comprehensive benefits, and a 401(k) with 50 percent match.

Officials say they welcome anyone who is out of work, even if their past employer might bring them back at a later date.

