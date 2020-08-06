Amazon hiring employees for new Tulsa, Oklahoma City facilities

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Amazon says it will continue hiring employees to staff its new fulfillment center in Tulsa and two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City.

This week, Amazon opened its new 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Tulsa, located at 4040 N 125th E Ave.

Officials say the state-of-the-art center will employ more than 1,500 full-time associates who will pick, pack, and ship small items to customers.

As for Oklahoma City, officials say two new delivery stations opened for business.

The first delivery station is a100,000-square-foot building, located at 6101 S.W. 44th St. in Oklahoma City. The second is a 300,000-square-foot building, located at 6801 S. Air Depot Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Company officials say the delivery stations will create hundreds of permanent jobs.

Both areas will continue hiring over the next few weeks. Hiring events and interviews are by appointment only.

Interested candidates can apply online or text “TULSANOW” or “OKCNOW” to 77088 to receive text alerts about local job postings.

