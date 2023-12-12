OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Amazon Fulfillment Center is gearing up for it’s busiest month!

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping and shipping season kicks into full swing Amazon and it’s team gave a sneak peeks to it’s 2.7 million square-foot facility to see how employees work with innovative technology to pick, pack and ship customer orders.

The Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma City employs many Oklahomans in providing consumers same-day delivery service for some products delivered within the metro area.

Amazon’s officials say, in a preview of what’s to come they look forward to kicking off the holiday season serving Oklahomans.