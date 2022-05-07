UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Gorgeous Stevenson has been canceled. She was found and is safe, according to an OKCPD official.

Information has not been provided on whether the suspect is in custody.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl; a 37-year-old man is listed as the suspect.

Gorgeous Stevenson, 1, was taken at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the 5700 block of SE 85th Street in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Lydell Hamon.

Stevenson is described as a Black female wearing a pink, two-piece Puma outfit.

Hamon is described as a Black male who has a bald head with a ponytail in the back.

The suspect is possibly driving either a red Mercedes SUV, black Mercedes car, white Mazda car or gray Porsche SUV.

He was last detected in the area of SE 99th Street to SE 104th Street in the area of Sooner Road in Oklahoma City.

Immediately call 9-1-1 if you see Gorgeous Stevenson or Hamon or know of their whereabouts.