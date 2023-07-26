NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-month-old and his 23-year-old mother.

According to authorities, Ka’Marion Lee and Alyssia Rayne Lee were last seen in Norman on July 21 and were expected to return home on July 23. However, they did not return as expected.

Family and friends have not been able to make contact with Alyssia since Friday, July 21.

Both are considered missing and endangered.

Alyssia is described as a 5’3″, 160 lbs. woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow shorts, and unknown color shirt and shoes.

Ka’Marion is described as a 2’11”, 25 lbs. boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other information is known.

If you see the pair or know of their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately or submit an anonymous tip by calling Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).