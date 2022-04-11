Update 4/11, 9:45 p.m. – Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert for Zoey Ramos, Cloe Beardon, and Connor Johnson Alexander. They say the children have been recovered. No other information is available at this time.

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for three children who were taken from a daycare in Sapulpa Monday afternoon.

According to the report, officers were called to a Muscogee (Creek) Nation child care facility just before 5 p.m. on a child assault call.

Officers say during the investigation, 39-year-old Librado Ramos arrived on scene and took off with 11-month-old Zoey Ramos, 6-year-old Cloe Beardon, and 8-year-old Connor Johnson Alexander.

Librado Ramos

Connor Johnson Alexander

Cloe Beardon

Zoey Ramos

red 2014 Dodge Journey Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Librado – described as a 5’11”, 170 lb. man with brown hair and eyes – was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He is believed to be driving a red 2014 Dodge Journey with OK license plate ‘LFA632’.

Zoey has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a floral sweatshirt with blue jeans and pink sandals.

Cloe has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Connor has brown hair and blue eyes, but his clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you have information on this case or know of their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.