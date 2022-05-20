PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pittsburg County are asking for the public’s help as they search for three children.

On Friday morning, officials issued an Amber Alert for three children out of Pittsburg County.

Three children missing

Authorities say 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda were taken.

Police are currently searching for 36-year-old Alexandria Aranda. Officials say the father, 33-year-old Moises Aranda, has been found.

At this point, officials say Moises Aranda is not cooperating with investigators.

However, they say Alexandria and the children are still outstanding.

Officials say the children were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in McAlester.

The vehicle originally in the Amber Alert has been located.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911.