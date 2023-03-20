CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an Oklahoma infant allegedly taken by his mother from his foster home overnight.

According to the report, 3-month-old Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson was taken from his foster home overnight by his mother, 37-year-old Breana Renee Wilson.

Breana Wilson. Junior Wilson. Images courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Breana Wilson is described as a 5’2″, 190 lb. woman with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say they may be headed to the Mannford area.

If you see the pair or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.