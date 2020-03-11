Amber Alert issued for McClain County child abducted by woman; authorities say she’s threatening to kill him

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The McClain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old child who was abducted by a woman who authorities say is threatening to kill the child and herself.

The Amber Alert was issued for four-year-old Omar Murillo.

Murillo is believed to have been abducted by 19-year-old Karen Jasmin Murillo. Authorities say the abduction occurred at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, from the 1200 block of North Atkins Hill Road.

“[The] suspect forcibly took the child from the custodial parents. Suspect is suicidal and made threats using text message that she is going to kill the child and herself,” the Amber Alert states.

Omar is described as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds and as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing light gray Sketcher sneakers, navy blue sweat pants and a black long-sleeve shirt.

Karen Murillo is described as having long, dyed red hair. She is believed to be driving a tan 1997 Saturn Coupe, Oklahoma license plate HKL 619. Her travel direction is not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Omar and Karen Murillo is asked to call the McClain County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 527-4600.