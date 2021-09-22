Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old boy taken from casino

UPDATE: Officials canceled the Amber Alert moments after it was issued when officers found the child and took the suspect into custody.

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy.

On Wednesday morning, officials with the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Jaxson Brokopp.

Brokopp is described as a white male, standing 5’4″ tall, and weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a light blue polo shirt.

He was last seen at the Newcastle Casino around 4:21 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Investigators say the child’s mother went into the casino and left her 10-year-old son in the car. However, police say the car was stolen by a suspect.

Officials say the suspect in the case is a white man with sandy blond or red hair, a beard, mustache, and a lime green Nike long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

According to the alert, they are likely in a black 2016 Lincoln MKX with Oklahoma tag “BUH868.”

They were last seen southbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at approximately 4:21 a.m.

If you have any information on the case, call 911.