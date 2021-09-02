Amber Alert canceled; 3-month-old Oklahoma girl found safe

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Officials canceled the Amber Alert shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, saying the child has been found.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old child.

On Thursday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 3-month-old Leyla Rivera.

Leyla Rivera Credit: OKC Police

Rivera was last seen in the 4500 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. in Oklahoma City around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Rivera is a black female who was last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daiseys.

Officials say the baby is possibly in danger after she was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks.

Police are also searching for 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker.

Midaysia Highwalker. Credit: OKC Police

If you have any information about Leyla Rivera or Midaysia Highwalker, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter