Amber Alert canceled; 3-month-old Oklahoma girl found safe

UPDATE: Officials canceled the Amber Alert shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, saying the child has been found.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old child.

On Thursday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 3-month-old Leyla Rivera.

Leyla Rivera Credit: OKC Police

Rivera was last seen in the 4500 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. in Oklahoma City around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Rivera is a black female who was last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daiseys.

Officials say the baby is possibly in danger after she was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks.

Police are also searching for 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker.

Midaysia Highwalker. Credit: OKC Police

If you have any information about Leyla Rivera or Midaysia Highwalker, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.