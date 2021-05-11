Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muskogee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for missing 8-year-old Jaiden Johnson.

He was last seen yesterday at his bus stop in Muskogee wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black and purple Jordan tennis shoes.

He is believed to be with his mother, Temicah Simpson, who is a noncustodial parent. She drives a white 2011 Nissan Maxima with Oklahoma license plate “LKL668.”

Officials say she appears to be having some sort of mental breakdown.

Johnson suffers from a kidney disorder that requires weekly medical treatment. It is unknown if his mother will take him to necessary treatment.