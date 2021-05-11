Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy in Muskogee

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muskogee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for missing 8-year-old Jaiden Johnson.

He was last seen yesterday at his bus stop in Muskogee wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black and purple Jordan tennis shoes.

He is believed to be with his mother, Temicah Simpson, who is a noncustodial parent. She drives a white 2011 Nissan Maxima with Oklahoma license plate “LKL668.”

Officials say she appears to be having some sort of mental breakdown.

Johnson suffers from a kidney disorder that requires weekly medical treatment. It is unknown if his mother will take him to necessary treatment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report